The Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds remained unbeaten in 2A-2 conference play with a 72-69 win over the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves Friday night at Newark.
With the win, Sloan-Hendrix improved to 4-0 in the conference and 13-2 overall. The Greyhounds were ranked as the number-one boys team in Class 2A in a poll by Arkansas Sports Media released on Dec. 5.
The Greyhounds led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, 36-31 at halftime and 55-50 after three periods.
Braden Cox led four Greyhounds in double figures with 21 points. Ethan Lee scored 17 points. Harper Rorex had 13 points, and Cade Grisham added 11.
The junior Greyhounds also improved their overall record to 13-2 with an easy 53-11 win at Cedar Ridge. Hudson Rorex scored 33 points, and Dallas Durham had 10.
South Side
Cox scored 26 points as the Greyhounds routed South Side Bee Branch, 76-37, on Dec. 6 at Imboden.
Sloan-Hendrix led 27-11 after one quarter, 49-21 at the intermission and 72-36 after three quarters.
Harper Lee added 16 points for the Greyhounds, and Lee recorded a double double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
South Side won the junior high game, 54-39. Hudson Rorex scored 25 points, including six three-pointers for the junior Greyhounds.
