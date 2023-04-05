Several Walnut Ridge track athletes competed at the Pirate Relays on March 28 at Gosnell.
Junior boys
The Walnut Ridge junior boys won the overall meet. The junior Bobcats posted the following results to win the title.
Aden Jones – first in the long jump, first in the 300m hurdles, third in the 110m hurdles.
Jersie Cunningham – first in the 100m dash, fifth in the 200m dash.
Jace Blake – second in the 800m run, fifth in the high jump.
Riley Richey – third in the high jump.
Eli Eldridge – seventh in the long jump, seventh in the 200m dash.
Roper Simpson – sixth in the triple jump, eighth in the 800m run.
Eli Sharum – first in the shot put, third in the discus throw.
Jace Dulaney – eighth in the shot put.
Caegan Dame – fifth in the triple jump.
Wesley Staples – fourth in the 1600m run.
Jasper Callahan – fourth in the 110m hurdles.
Eli Anderson – fifth in the 300m hurdles, seventh in the 400m dash.
Relay teams posted the following finishes:
The 4x100 relay team of Cunningham, Jones, Blake and Christian Gonzalez placed third.
The 4x200 relay team of Cunningham, Blake, Richey and Eldridge finished first.
The 4x400 relay team of Simpson, Dame, Austin Moore, Braden Griffin.
The 4x800 relay team of Staples, Griffin, Moore and Simpson finished third.
Junior girls
The junior Lady Bobcats had the following finishes at the Pirate Relays.
Candace Morgan – fourth in the long jump.
Irissa Bounds – fourth in the 200m dash.
Piper Dame – fifth in the 200m dash.
Selbi Muradov – third in the 800m run.
Abbey Staples – second in the 1600m run.
KK Schutzius – seventh in the 800m run, seventh in the discus.
Jaslene Garcia – seventh in the 300m hurdles, fifth in the 100m hurdles.
Liliann Woodard – fifth in the 400m dash.
Haylin Moore – fifth in the 1600m run.
Kodi Thielemier – eighth in the 100m hurdles.
Chloe Newberry – second in the shot put, second in the discus.
Bella Mashburn – sixth in the shot put.
The 4x100 relay team of Morgan, Bounds, Jaylinn Hughes and Dame finished fourth.
The 4x200 relay team of Britzy Sanchez, Dame, Morgan and Hughes finished fourth.
The 4x400 relay team of Sanchez, Garcia, Woodard and Muradov finished fourth.
The 4x800 relay team of Staples, Schutzius, Moore and Selbi Muradova finished third.
Senior girls
The Walnut Ridge senior girls track team also competed at the Pirate Relays and posted the following results:
Karlee Broadway – fifth in the long jump, eighth in the 200m dash.
Michele Moore – first in the high jump, second in the 100m dash, first in the 400m dash, second in the 200m dash.
Kiley Pinkston – third in the 400m dash, second in the 300m hurdles.
Ali Bramlett – fifth in the 200m dash, fourth in the 100m dash.
Baily Rorex – second in the 800m run.
Maria Monge-Hermida – first in the 3200m run, first in the 1600m run.
The 4x800 relay team of Michele Moore, Monge-Hermida, Pinkston and Rorex finished first.
The 4x200 relay team of Pinkston, Rorex, Bramlett and Broadway finished second.
Peco Relays
The senior high track teams were in action at the Peco Relays on March 16 at Pocahontas.
For the boys, Dawson Ward finished seventh in the shot put.
The Lady Bobcats’ results included:
Michele Moore – second in the long jump, fourth in the 400m run, sixth in the 200m run, sixth in the 100m run.
Maria Monge-Hermida – sixth in the 800m run, third in the 1600m run.
Glenn Sain Relays
Michele Moore won high point honors at the Glenn Sain Sr. Relays, hosted by Greene County Tech in Paragould on March 13.
Moore accounted for 30 total points by finishing third in the 100m dash, fourth in the 200m dash, sixth in the 200m run and sixth in the 100m run.
Also for the Lady Bobcats:
Monge-Hermida – second in the 1600m run.
Pinkston – seventh in the 800m run.
The 4x800m relay team of Moore, Rorex, Pinkston and Monge-Hermida placed second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.