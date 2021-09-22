The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats won their first volleyball match of the season, defeating 3A Northeast Conference rival Harrisburg on Sept. 14 at Harrisburg. The Lady Cats won in four sets, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20.
For Walnut Ridge, Kinley Davis recorded 12 assists and six digs. Alli Bramlett had three kills and two digs. Hannah Hatfield finished with an ace, three kills, two blocks and four digs. Chloe Davis had seven aces, 11 kills, a block and 13 digs. Melanie Jones added three kills, a block and two digs. Emma Aaron had five aces and two digs. Avery Anderson contributed six kills and two blocks. Maddie Burris recorded seven aces, two kills, eight assists and four digs. Holly Berry had two kills and 21 digs, while Caitlyn Sheets added a kill and two blocks.
Harrisburg won a senior B match, 27-25.
The Walnut Ridge junior high team fell to the Lady Hornets, 20-25, 15-25.
Karlee Broadway finished with two aces, two kills and 14 digs. Lyla Woods had an ace, seven assists and three digs, and Cameron Browd added one kill. Emoree Davis had four aces, an assist and two digs. Georgia Thomas had one dig, and Emma Allen added one kill.
Abby Staples finished with an ace and a dig. Selbi Muradova had one assist, and Kennedy McVay had two digs. Jayden Clark had two aces and three digs. Mallie Jean recorded seven kills and 12 digs. Bella McGuire and Mary Collins each had one kill, and Sarah McGuire had one dig.
Harrisburg won a junior B game, 25-22, as well as a seventh-grade match, 27-25, 25-9.
Cave City Classic
The Walnut Ridge senior Lady Cats competed in the Cave City Classic on Saturday.
The Lady Bobcats split a pair of matches in pool play, losing to Ridgefield Christian 17-25, 6-25, and defeating Manila 25-18, 8-6.
Walnut Ridge entered bracket play as the seventh seed. They defeated Cave City junior varsity in their first match, 25-13, 25-12. Next up, the Lady Bobcats downed Midland, 25-17, 25-18. Walnut Ridge won a hard-fought rematch against Ridgefield Christian in the semifinals, 29-27, 25-20, to advance to the championship round.
In the finals, Walnut Ridge faced cross-town rival Hoxie, falling to the Lady Mustangs, 16-25, 19-25.
For the tournament, Kinley Davis recorded five aces, 23 assists and 22 digs. Bramlett had six kills and 16 digs. Hatfield contributed three aces, 15 kills and 10 digs. Emma Gipson had a kill and four digs. Chloe Davis had 13 aces, 25 kills, a block, an assist and 33 digs. Jones added six kills, a block and eight digs.
Aaron had seven aces, three kills and 19 digs. Anderson had 11 kills, two blocks and 10 digs. Burris had six aces, eight kills, 28 assists and 23 digs. Berry added eight aces, nine assists and 41 digs. Sheets had seven kills and one dig, and Kiley Pinkston added one dig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.