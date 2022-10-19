Walnut Ridge defeated Corning, 26-20, in the latest edition of the Battle of the Bobcats in front of a homecoming crowd at Sexton Field on Friday night.
Walnut Ridge lost the ball on a fumble and a turnover on downs in the first quarter, and the teams began the second period still deadlocked in a scoreless tie.
Walker Ward put Walnut Ridge on the scoreboard with a 10-yard touchdown run with 11:28 remaining in the second quarter. Corning successfully defended the try for two to keep Walnut Ridge’s advantage at 6-0.
Corning answered with an eight-yard touchdown run, followed by a two-point conversion, to take an 8-6 lead with 5:43 to play in the half.
Logan Sain put Walnut Ridge in front with a one-yard run at the 1:33 mark of the second quarter. Corning again stopped the two-point attempt, leaving Walnut Ridge with a 12-8 lead at the intermission.
Corning regained the advantage with a touchdown midway through the third quarter. Walnut Ridge stopped the two-point conversion attempt to keep Corning’s lead at 14-12 with 6:12 to play in the quarter.
Sain scored on another one-yard run on Walnut Ridge’s next possession. The try for two points was stopped, but the hometown Bobcats held an 18-14 lead.
Ward got free for a 46-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left in the period. He then ran in the conversion to stretch Walnut Ridge’s lead to 26-14.
Corning scored their final touchdown with 7:06 to play in the game to close to within 26-20. After stopping Walnut Ridge on downs, Corning got the ball back and drove deep into Walnut Ridge territory. The visitors had a first down at the 12-yard line before Walnut Ridge’s Kai Watson intercepted a Corning pass to end the threat with nine seconds left on the clock.
Ward led Walnut Ridge’s offense, rushing for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts. He also completed two-of-four passes for 23 yards.
Sain rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and Watson added 67 yards on 14 carries.
Mark Hatfield had one reception for 22 yards, and Watson caught one pass for one yard.
Walnut Ridge improved to 6-1 overall with the victory and 3-0 in 3A-3 conference play. The Bobcats are in a four-way tie for first place with Osceola, Hoxie and Manila. Walnut Ridge travels to Osceola this week for a 7 p.m. contest.
