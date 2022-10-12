Walker Ward ran for three touchdowns as the Walnut Ridge Bobcats raced out to a 36-point halftime lead on their way to a 44-0 victory over the Piggott Mohawks on Friday night at Piggott.

Ward scored the Bobcats’ first points on a four-yard run early in the first quarter. Logan Sain ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 Bobcat lead. Later in the period, Sain got free for a 41-yard touchdown run. The try for two was unsuccessful, leaving Walnut Ridge with a 14-0 advantage after one quarter of play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.