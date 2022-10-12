Walker Ward ran for three touchdowns as the Walnut Ridge Bobcats raced out to a 36-point halftime lead on their way to a 44-0 victory over the Piggott Mohawks on Friday night at Piggott.
Ward scored the Bobcats’ first points on a four-yard run early in the first quarter. Logan Sain ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 Bobcat lead. Later in the period, Sain got free for a 41-yard touchdown run. The try for two was unsuccessful, leaving Walnut Ridge with a 14-0 advantage after one quarter of play.
Midway through the second quarter, Ward scored on an 11-yard run. Ward then passed to Jaydon Blaylock for the conversion to lengthen the Bobcats’ lead to 22-0.
On Walnut Ridge’s next possession, Ward broke loose for a 60-yard scoring run to stretch the advantage to 28-0. The Bobcats turned in another big play in the final minute when Kai Watson ran for a 51-yard touchdown. Ward passed to Watson for the conversion, giving Walnut Ridge a 36-0 lead heading to the intermission.
Walnut Ridge’s next points came on Enrique Perez’s 53-yard run with 6:02 to play in the game. Jayden Saulsbury ran for the conversion to set the 44-0 final score.
Ward led the Bobcats on the ground, gaining 151 yards and three touchdowns on 11 attempts. Watson finished with 115 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Sain ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Perez had 54 yards and a touchdown on two carries, and Saulsbury added 16 yards on three attempts. Hunter Colvey and River Davis each had one carry for one yard.
Ward was four-of-six passing, for 20 yards, with all four completions going to Watson.
With the victory, Walnut Ridge is now 2-0 in 3A-3 Conference play and 5-1 overall. Walnut Ridge will host the Corning Bobcats for homecoming on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sexton Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.