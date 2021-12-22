The Walnut Ridge Bobcats defeated the Hoxie Mustangs 65-49 in 3A-3 senior boys basketball Friday night at Walnut Ridge’s Terry Belcher Gymnasium.
Ty Flippo scored 26 points for the Bobcats, who improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Jayden Hollister added 20 points, and Kel Slusser finished with 11 points.
Cade Forrester led Hoxie with 16 points.
The Walnut Ridge junior high boys defeated Hoxie 40-33. The Bobcat seventh-graders defeated Hoxie 31-17.
GirlsWalnut Ridge’s Alex Jones scored in the closing seconds to give the Lady Bobcats a 54-52 win over Hoxie’s Lady Mustangs on Thursday night at Mustang Gym in Hoxie.
Hannah Hatfield had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Cats. Chloe Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Jones finished with 12 points.
Hoxie’s Jaecie Brown led all scorers with 38 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.