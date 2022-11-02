Walker Ward rushed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Walnut Ridge Bobcats defeated the Manila Lions 28-6 in 3A-3 football action Friday night at Sexton Field. The Lions had no answer for Walnut Ridge’s ground attack, which amassed 496 yards on the night.
Manila’s only bright spot came when they returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown to take a brief 6-0 lead.
Walnut Ridge took over following the kickoff and put together a long drive capped by Ward’s 11-yard run. Christian Gonzalez kicked the first of his four extra points to give the Bobcats a 7-6 lead with 7:40 remaining in the first quarter.
After stopping Manila on downs, Walnut Ridge took over at their own 19-yard line. Ward got free on the second play of the drive and raced 77 yards for a Bobcat score. Gonzalez’s PAT put the Cats ahead 14-6 at the 2:30 mark of the opening period.
The teams traded turnovers in a scoreless second quarter. Walnut Ridge lost a fumble inside Manila’s 10-yard line. The Lions then drove to the Bobcats’ 22-yard line before Jayden Saulsbury picked off a pass to end the drive.
Walnut Ridge drove deep into Manila territory on their opening possession of the second half, but was stopped on downs at the Lions’ 14-yard line. After forcing a Manila punt, Walnut Ridge got the ball back near midfield. Kai Watson capped the eight-play scoring drive with a 19-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds to play in the period. Gonzalez’s PAT gave Walnut Ridge a 21-6 lead.
Manila once again drove the ball deep into Bobcat territory before Watson intercepted a Lions pass to end the threat. Walnut Ridge took advantage of the turnover when Ward scored on a one-yard keeper with 8:44 remaining in the game. Gonzalez’s PAT stretched Walnut Ridge’s lead to 28-6.
Manila was not able to generate any offense on their next possession. Walnut Ridge had a chance to add to their lead, but missed a field goal with 1:39 to play.
Ward’s final numbers included 306 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 29 attempts. Watson finished with 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Logan Sain added 80 yards on 11 carries.
Ward completed one pass for 13 yards to Jaydon Blaylock.
The victory places Walnut Ridge in a tie for second place in the 3A-3 Conference race. Osceola leads the conference with a 5-0 record, while the Bobcats are tied with Hoxie, each at 4-1.
Walnut Ridge hosts Hoxie in the regular-season finale on Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at Sexton Field.
