221102-TD-wr-football-photo

Walnut Ridge’s Cam Buys sacks the Manila quarterback during Friday night’s game at Sexton Field. The Bobcats defeated the Lions, 28-6.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

Walker Ward rushed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Walnut Ridge Bobcats defeated the Manila Lions 28-6 in 3A-3 football action Friday night at Sexton Field. The Lions had no answer for Walnut Ridge’s ground attack, which amassed 496 yards on the night.

Manila’s only bright spot came when they returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown to take a brief 6-0 lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.