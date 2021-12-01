After a one-year hiatus, Williams Baptist University is hosting its 62nd Annual High School Basketball Tournament at the Southerland-Mabee Center on the WBU campus.
Four first-round games were played on Monday. Play continues all week, with the finals scheduled for Saturday.
S-H – Pocahontas girls
The Sloan-Hendrix Lady Greyhounds defeated Pocahontas 53-47.
Katelyn Graddy scored 19 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds, followed by Makayla Gosha with 15 points. Cadee Johnson chipped in seven points, and Lakyn Phares scored six points. Brooklyn Ward had four points, and Carley Morgan added two points.
Isabella Jansen had 14 points for the Lady Redskins.
Sloan-Hendrix was scheduled to play Marmaduke in the second round on Tuesday.
Hillcrest – Corning boys
The Corning Bobcats defeated Hillcrest 56-48 in the first boys game.
Hayden Callahan led the Screamin’ Eagles with 14 points. Tanner Durham scored 11 points, and Kyler Kirk added 10. Bryson Doyle had six points. Zander Croom scored five points, and Skyler Ward added two points.
The Bobcats were led by Jayce Couch with 26 points. Clayton VanPool had 11 points, and Luke Blanchard scored 10 points.
Corning advances to play Sloan-Hendrix on Thursday at 7:40 p.m.
Hillcrest – Maynard girls
The Hillcrest Lady Screamin’ Eagles defeated Maynard 46-39. The game was tied 27-27 after three quarters before Hillcrest outscored the Lady Tigers 19-12 in the final period to take the win.
Molly Emison led Hillcrest with 21 points, and Summer Doyle had 13 points. Kylie Baxter scored six points, while Brooklyn Penn and Kayleigh Kirk each added three points.
The Hillcrest girls were scheduled to play top-seeded Tuckerman on Tuesday night.
Riverside – Maynard boys
The Riverside Rebels cruised past Maynard 54-24 in the boys bracket.
Carl Gallapoo and Dennis Williams each scored 12 points, and Easton Hatch added 11 points for Riverside.
Alex James led the Tigers with six points.
Riverside will play top-seeded Walnut Ridge tonight at 7:40.
Stay up to date on the tournament at www.wbueagles.com/High_School_Tournament/High_School_Tournament.
