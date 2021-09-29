The Walnut Ridge rushing attack was in high gear Friday night, as the Bobcats pummeled the Palestine-Wheatley Patriots 54-0 in 3A-3 Conference football action at Palestine.
The ground game accounted for 419 of the Bobcats’ 425 total yards. Walker Ward led the effort with 190 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Quarterback Kai Watson ran for 162 yards and four touchdowns on 13 attempts.
Watson started the scoring with a 48-yard dash with 6:57 to play in the first quarter to give Walnut Ridge a 6-0 lead. Ward scored on a 10-yard run at the 3:12 mark of the period, and Watson ran for the conversion to put the Bobcats ahead 14-0. Watson scored on a two-yard keeper with just eight seconds remaining in the quarter and the Cats led 21-0 after one period of play.
Watson found the end zone on runs of 29 and 11 yards in the second quarter, as Walnut Ridge went into the intermission with a 34-0 lead.
Ward scored on two-yard run early in the third quarter to extend the Bobcat lead to 41-0. Walnut Ridge’s defense got into the act when Jaden Blaylock scooped up a loose ball and ran 39 yards for another Bobcat touchdown, stretching the lead to 47-0.
Korwin Johnson scored the final touchdown on a 14-yard run with 5:02 to play in the game. Bo Kersey, who was four-of-six on PATs, added the final point.
Johnson finished with 46 yards and a touchdown on three carries, while Robbie Tate added 12 yards on two carries. Henry Stowers had one carry for nine yards.
Mason Andrews recorded the Bobcats’ only yards through the air, with a six-yard reception from Watson.
Walnut Ridge evened its season record at 2-2 with the win and is 1-0 in 3A-3 Conference play. The Bobcats host Harrisburg this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sexton Field.
