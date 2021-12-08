The 62nd annual Williams Baptist University High School Basketball Tournament concluded with a pair of barnburners in Saturday’s championship games. Walnut Ridge claimed the boys title by edging Sloan-Hendrix 53-52, while Marmaduke defeated Tuckerman 55-53 in the girls final.
Finals
WR – S-H boys
The top-seeded Walnut Ridge Bobcats edged second-seeded Sloan-Hendrix 53-52 in the boys final.
Sloan-Hendrix led 30-21 at halftime, but the Bobcats fought back to tie the game 40-40 at the end of the third quarter.
With the score tied 52-52, Walnut Ridge’s Ty Flippo was fouled on a drive to the basket with 1.5 seconds remaining. Flippo sank one-of-two free throws to give the Bobcats the win.
Jayden Hollister led Walnut Ridge with 18 points. Maddox Jean and Kel Slusser each added 10 points. Flippo finished with eight points, and Rex Tedder scored three points. Mason Andrews and Sebastian Hoffman added two points apiece.
The Greyhounds were led by Luke Murphy with 13 points, and Braden Cox with 12 points. Ethan Lee contributed nine points. Cade Grisham scored eight points, and Ethan Pickett added six points.
Marmaduke – Tuckerman girls
Heidi Robinson scored 20 points to lead the Marmaduke Lady Greyhounds to a 55-53 win over the Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs in the girls title game.
Baylie Joiner added 16 points for Marmaduke. Bean Hoffman scored seven points, and Deavenie Michael had four points. Miranda Bear and Makenzie Hampton each scored two points.
Tuckerman was led by Kenzie Soden with 15 points, and Gracie Smith, who scored 11. Ansley Dawson chipped in nine points, and Katie Clark added eight. Shanley Williams scored seven points, and Kenadi Gardner added three points.
Friday
S-H – Westside boys
Sloan-Hendrix advanced to the finals with a 79-69 semifinal win over the Westside Warriors on Friday night.
Cox hit six three-pointers and finished with 28 points to pace the Greyhounds. Grisham had 19 points, and Harper Rorex added 10. Lee scored eight points, and Murphy added six. Pickett finished with five points, and Cole Walker had three points.
Five Warriors scored in double figures, led by Eli Whitmire with 16 points. Lucas Kaffka added 12 points, and Spencer Honeycutt scored 11 points. Tanner Darr and Jackson Wolf each chipped in 10 points.
Marmaduke – Hoxie girls
Marmaduke defeated Hoxie 47-40 in a girls semifinal game on Friday.
Marmaduke jumped out to a 22-8 lead at the intermission. The Lady Mustangs fought hard in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
Robinson led the Lady Greyhounds with 17 points.
Hoxie was led by Jaecie Brown with 16 points, and Chloe Prater with 13. Blaze Lorren and Ellery Gillham each scored four points, and Bailey Prater had three points.
WR – Pocahontas boys
Walnut Ridge staged a fourth-quarter rally to edge the Pocahontas Redskins 50-49 in a boys semifinal game on Friday.
Pocahontas led 30-23 at halftime, and by as many as 15 in the second half. The game was all tied at 49 with a minute left. Walnut Ridge called timeout and held the ball for the final shot. Jayden Hollister drove to the basket and was fouled on his layup attempt. He knocked down the first free throw and missed the second. Pocahontas rebounded and ran down the court for a last-minute three-pointer that bounced off the rim.
Flippo led the Bobcats with 17 points. Hollister finished with 16 points, and Jean had 10 points. Andrews scored five points, and Andrew Prestidge added two points.
Justin Dejournett scored 25 points to lead Pocahontas.
Thursday
Westside – Marmaduke boys
The Westside Warriors raced to a big lead in the first half and coasted to a 68-38 win over the Marmaduke Greyhounds on Thursday night.
Thirteen Westside players scored in the game, led by Darr with 11 points, and Honeycutt with 10.
Chandler Harrelson led Marmaduke with nine points.
Tuckerman – Westside girls
Tuckerman’s Lady Bulldogs defeated Westside 55-33 on Thursday.
Williams led Tuckerman with 15 points, and Soden had 10 points.
Georgia Sparks led Westside with 10 points.
S-H – Corning boys
The Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds defeated the Corning Bobcats, 56-47, in a second-round game on Thursday.
Ethan Lee hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Greyhounds a 23-20 lead at halftime.
Grisham led the Greyhounds in scoring with 18 points. Cox scored 17 points, and Murphy had 11 points. Lee finished with nine points, and Rorex had one point.
Roman Davis led Corning with 13 points.
Wednesday
Hoxie – WR girls
The Hoxie Lady Mustangs advanced to the semifinals after defeating Walnut Ridge, 53-42, in overtime on Wednesday.
Walnut Ridge led 21-18 at halftime, and the teams were tied at 38 at the end of regulation. Hoxie outscored the Lady Bobcats 15-4 in the extra period.
Brown led Hoxie with 29 points, while Bailey Prater added 14 points. Chloe Prater finished with seven points, and Gillham added four points.
Walnut Ridge was led by Chloe Davis with 18 points, and Hannah Hatfield with 14. Taylor Forrester contributed 10 points, and Kayleene Long added one points.
WR – Riverside boys
Walnut Ridge got off to a fast start and went on to defeat the Riverside Rebels 62-33 on Wednesday.
Flippo led the Bobcats with 21 points. Hollister had nine points, and Andrews added eight. Slusser finished with six points, while Jean and Tedder each added five points. Prestidge had four points, and Ethan Augustine had two points.
Easton Hatch and Grayson Taylor each scored nine points to lead Riverside.
Pocahontas – Tuckerman boys
Pocahontas defeated Tuckerman 50-42 in boys action on Wednesday.
Ely Baltz led the Redskins with 18 points. Justin Dejournette had 15 points, and Mason Baltz scored 10 points.
John Metzger scored 15 points, and David Platt had 12 for Tuckerman.
Tuesday
Corning – Westside girls
The Westside girls overcame a halftime deficit and defeated the Corning Lady Bobcats, 48-44, on Tuesday.
Sloan Welch, Lanie Welch and Megan Hedger each scored 11 points or Westside.
Kenlie Watson and Whitley Bolin scored 16 points apiece for Corning.
Marmaduke – S-H girls
Marmaduke built a commanding 34-10 lead in the first half en route to a 54-25 win over Sloan-Hendrix in girls action on Tuesday.
Hampton led Marmaduke with 20 points, while Hoffman and Joiner each scored 13 points.
Makayla Gosha led Sloan-Hendrix with 10 points, and Katelyn Graddy had eight points. Carley Morgan contributed five points, and Cadee Johnson had two points.
Tuckerman – Hillcrest girls
The Tuckerman girls advanced with a 53-18 win over Hillcrest on Tuesday.
Williams led Tuckerman with 16 points, and Soden added 13.
Molly Emison and Kylie Baxter each scored six points for the Lady Screamin’ Eagles. Ashley Miesner had three points, and Kennedy Brannon had one point.
All-Tournament teams
Players selected to the boys All-Tournament team included: Jayce Couch, Corning; Jackson Wolf and Spencer Honeycutt, Westside; Eli Baltz and Jason DeJournett, Pocahontas; Easton Hatch, Riverside, Ethan Lee, Cade Grisham and Braden Cox, Sloan-Hendrix; and Jayden Hollister and Ty Flippo, Walnut Ridge.
The girls All-Tournament selections included: Jaecie Brown, Hoxie; Sloane Welch, Westside; Amanda Nelson, Maynard; Katelyn Graddy, Sloan-Hendrix; Molly Emison, Hillcrest; Ansley Dawson and Kezie Soden, Tuckerman; and Makenzie Hampton, Baylie Joiner, Bean Hoffman and Heidi Robinson, Marmaduke.
