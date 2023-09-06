The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats faced Hoxie in 3A Northeast volleyball action on Thursday at Hoxie Mustang Gym.
The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats faced Hoxie in 3A Northeast volleyball action on Thursday at Hoxie Mustang Gym.
In senior high action, Walnut Ridge remained undefeated with a three-set victory over the Lady Mustangs, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21.
For the Lady Bobcats, Michelle Moore had 17 kills, and was 11/13 serving, with four aces. Maddie Burris was 19/21 serving, with three aces and had five kills, 32 assists, and 10 digs. Karlee Broadway finished with 19 digs and was 15/16 serving. Avery Anderson and Mallie Jean had seven and six kills, respectively.
The Lady Bobcats improved to 3-0 in conference play and 4-0 overall.
In the junior high match, Walnut Ridge moved to 3-0 in the conference with a 25-14, 26-24 win over Hoxie.
For Walnut Ridge, Haylen Moore went 16/16 serving, with three aces and added four kills and eight assists. Andi Davis was 11/11 serving and had three kills, six assists and six digs.
Walnut Ridge won the seventh-grade match, 25-8, 25-13.
