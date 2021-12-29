The eighth-seeded Walnut Ridge Bobcats battled Blytheville to the wire before falling to the second-seeded Chickasaws 61-57 in the quarterfinals of the NEA Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Jonesboro.
Blytheville held a slim 19-18 lead at the end of the first quarter before stretching the advantage to 28-22 at the intermission. Walnut Ridge outscored the Chickasaws 19-17 in the third period to close the gap to 45-41 entering the fourth quarter.
Ty Flippo led the Bobcats with 28 points, while Maddox Jean scored 11.
Rivercrest
Walnut Ridge advanced to the quarterfinals following a 62-50 win over Rivercrest in the first round on Wednesday.
The Bobcats led 27-24 at halftime, but outscored the Colts 23-13 in the third quarter to break the game open.
Flippo scored 25 points, and Jayden Hollister chipped in 14 for the Bobcats.
Lady Bobcats
Walnut Ridge’s Lady Bobcats advanced to the quarterfinals with a 45-39 win over Buffalo Island Central on Wednesday.
Chloe Davis hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead the Lady Cats. Taylor Forrester added 13 points.
Walnut Ridge was scheduled to play a quarterfinal game on Monday.
