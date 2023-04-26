The Walnut Ridge junior high track teams competed at the 3A-2 District Meet on April 18 at Pocahontas.
Walnut Ridge was runner-up in the boys division with 107.50 points, while the junior Lady Bobcats placed fourth with 79.50 points.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 12:11 pm
Individual top-10 results for Walnut Ridge included:
Aden Jones – tied for fifth in the high jump, sixth in the long jump, second in the 300m hurdles.
Jersie Cunningham – tied for fifth in the high jump, second place in the long jump, third in the 100m dash.
Eli Sharum – first place in the shot put, second in the discus.
Christian Gonzalez – eighth in the 100m dash, fourth in the 200m dash.
Ethan Long – first place in the 1600m run, first place in the 800m run.
Wesley Staples, Roper Simpson, Caegan Dame and Bentley Lawhon placed fifth in the 4x800 relay.
Jace Blake, Cunningham, Jones and Eli Eldridge were second in the 4x200 relay.
Blake, Easton Richey, Gonzalez and Eldridge finished second in the 4x100 relay.
Eli Anderson, Jay Jenson, Emerson Callahan and Jasper Callahan finished fifth in the 4x400 relay.
Candace Morgan – first place in the high jump, third place in the long jump, second in the 100m dash, first place in the 300m hurdles, second in the 200m dash.
Chloe Newberry – first place in the shot put, fifth in the discus.
Jessica Easton – eighth in the discus.
Abby Staples – eighth in the 1600m run.
Piper Dame – fifth in the 400m dash.
Selbi Muradova, Liliann Woodard, Easton and Staples finished seventh in the 4x400 relay.
Staples, Muradova, K.K. Schutzius and Haylin Moore finished sixth in the 4x800 relay.
Irissa Bounds, Morgan, Dame and Jalynn Hughes finished third in the 4x100 relay.
Bounds, Easton, Dame and Hughes finished fourth in the 4x200 relay.
