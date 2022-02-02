The Manila Lions defeated Walnut Ridge, 50-44, in 3A-3 senior boys basketball on Jan. 25 at Manila.
Manila led 25-22 at halftime and 35-30 after three quarters.
Ty Flippo led Walnut Ridge with 14 points, while Jayden Hollister added 11 for the Bobcats.
The loss left Walnut Ridge with a 7-2 record in conference play and a 12-3 overall mark.
Manila won the junior boys game 37-33
WR girls
The Walnut Ridge senior girls fell to the Manila Lady Lions, 47-34, on Jan. 24 at Walnut Ridge. Taylor Forrester led the Lady Bobcats with 14 points.
Manila won the junior girls game, 41-12.
