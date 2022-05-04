The Walnut Ridge senior high track teams competed in the 3A Region 3 District Meet on April 26 at Pocahontas.

Bobcat athletes recorded the following top-10 finishes:

Girls

Emma Gipson: third in the 1,600m and seventh in the 800m.

Boys

Kai Watson: ninth in the 100m, eighth in the 200m.

Walker Ward: fourth in the 800m.

Dawson Ward: ninth in the shot put.

The 4x100m relay team finished fifth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.