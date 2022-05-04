The Walnut Ridge senior high track teams competed in the 3A Region 3 District Meet on April 26 at Pocahontas.
Bobcat athletes recorded the following top-10 finishes:
Girls
Emma Gipson: third in the 1,600m and seventh in the 800m.
Boys
Kai Watson: ninth in the 100m, eighth in the 200m.
Walker Ward: fourth in the 800m.
Dawson Ward: ninth in the shot put.
The 4x100m relay team finished fifth.
