The Walnut Ridge senior high volleyball team went on the road and defeated 3A Northeast Conference opponent Bald Knob on Aug. 30. The Lady Cats won in three sets, 25-12, 25-5, 25-4.
For Walnut Ridge, Maddie Burris was 17/19 serving, with five aces and had nine assists. Kinley Davis had eight aces, one kill and eight assists, Emma Aaron was 27/27 serving, with 12 aces and had one kill, while Mallie Jean added 10 kills.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match in two sets, 25-15, 25-15.
Jessica Easton recorded 13 aces and one kill. Sarah McGuire had eight kills, and Haylen Moore added four aces, a kill and seven assists.
Manila
The Lady Bobcats picked up their first conference win of the season on Aug. 29 by defeating Manila in four sets, 17-21, 25-15, 26-24, 25-17.
Davis finished with 16 assists and seven digs. Melanie Jones had seven kills, two blocks and four digs. Burris contributed 15 assists and 11 digs. Michelle Sandusky-Moore had two aces, 11 kills, five digs and five blocks, and Karlee Broadway added two aces and 31 digs.
The junior Lady Cats remained undefeated by defeating Manila 25-19, 16-25, 18-16.
McGuire recorded three kills, four aces and four digs. Abby Staples had three kills and four aces, and Haylen Moore went 14-14 serving, with six aces, and added four kills, and eight assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.