The Walnut Ridge senior high volleyball team went on the road and defeated 3A Northeast Conference opponent Bald Knob on Aug. 30. The Lady Cats won in three sets, 25-12, 25-5, 25-4.

For Walnut Ridge, Maddie Burris was 17/19 serving, with five aces and had nine assists. Kinley Davis had eight aces, one kill and eight assists, Emma Aaron was 27/27 serving, with 12 aces and had one kill, while Mallie Jean added 10 kills.

