Three Walnut Ridge senior high volleyball players have been honored following the 2021 season.
Holly Berry and Chloe Davis were each named to the 3A-Northeast All-Conference team. Berry also received All-State recognition, and Kinley Davis was named to the All-State Tournament team.
The Lady Bobcats were 11-17 overall and finished tied for third in the conference with an 8-6 record. They were runners-up at the Cave City Invitational and qualified for the 3A state tournament.
Junior high
Mallie Jean and Karlee Broadway, members of the Walnut Ridge junior high volleyball team, received 3A-Northeast All-Conference honors for the 2021 season.
The junior Lady Bobcats finished 10-12 overall and 8-8 in conference play.
Janna Kelley is the head volleyball coach at WRHS.
