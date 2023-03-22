The Strawberry Volunteer Fire Department will hosts its annual Spring Fundraiser on Saturday, April 1, at 5 p.m.
The event will be held in the Hillcrest School’s new cafeteria, located on the high school campus, and will include a chicken dinner, door prizes, a live auction and a rifle raffle for a Henry Classic Lever Action .22 Magnum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.