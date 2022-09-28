The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is providing flu vaccines across the state in preparation for the 2022-2023 flu season.

The vaccines became available on Monday. Each county health unit in Arkansas will be hosting a community flu vaccine clinic, which is typically a day-long event when the health unit and numerous community volunteers come together to provide flu vaccine to as many people as possible.

