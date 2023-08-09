The Black Rock Police Department recently recovered a stolen side-by-side after it was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
According to Black Rock Chief of Police Bryan Archer, a man from Monroe, La., contacted the police department after a Black Rock resident posted the ATV for sale on Marketplace.
Police located the side-by-side on Sunday morning, which was recovered from the residence by Cook’s Towing to be returned to the rightful owner.
Chief Archer stated that the Black Rock resident had purchased the ATV off Facebook and had a bill of sale as proof. According to Archer, the side-by-side had been sold several times.
No charges were filed against the Black Rock resident. Chief Archer encourages locals who purchase used items with a VIN number, such as ATVs and UTVs, to check with law enforcement, such as the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department or Arkansas State Police, to run a check of the VIN to make sure the item has not been reported stolen.
