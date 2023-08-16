230816-TD-storm-photo

This photo submitted by Times Dispatch reader Keryn Floyd of Walnut Ridge shows a large tree limb that was knocked down on Southwest Third Street from Wednesday’s storms. Several towns and communities reported fallen trees from the strong winds and heavy rain.

 Submitted Photo / Keryn Floyd

A storm system that moved through Northeast Arkansas on Wednesday, Aug. 9, brought flash flooding and strong winds throughout Lawrence County.

Storms packing winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour ripped through the county, knocking down several trees and power lines in both western and eastern Lawrence County. The National Weather Service also reported 1.25-inch hail falling in the Hoxie and Sedgwick areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.