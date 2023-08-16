A storm system that moved through Northeast Arkansas on Wednesday, Aug. 9, brought flash flooding and strong winds throughout Lawrence County.
Storms packing winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour ripped through the county, knocking down several trees and power lines in both western and eastern Lawrence County. The National Weather Service also reported 1.25-inch hail falling in the Hoxie and Sedgwick areas.
As the storms traveled through the county, traffic on Hwy. 63 between Imboden and Ravenden was delayed due to a fallen tree across the road, and structural damage was reported out of both Hoxie and Portia due to trees falling on homes. Grain bins were also blown over on Hwy. 412.
In addition, the Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department battled a barn fire, which officials believe was caused by lightning from the storm. While the fire destroyed a tractor and feed, no injuries were reported. Major flooding was also reported in Downtown Walnut Ridge.
