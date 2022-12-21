Craighead County law enforcement officers pursued a suicidal male into Lawrence County on Saturday around 3 p.m.
According to authorities, the Jonesboro 911 Center notified Lawrence County officials that they were in pursuit with a suicidal male subject driving a pewter-colored truck near Bono, heading north on Hwy. 63 toward Lawrence County. The suspect was reportedly threatening to shoot at law enforcement officers during the chase.
Several Lawrence County units responded to the scene to provide mutual aid, including the Hoxie Police Department, Walnut Ridge Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the Arkansas State Police. An ambulance from Medic One was staged near the scene and a medical helicopter was placed on standby.
Law enforcement officers closed down Hwy. 63, both north and south bound, around 3:09 p.m. and diverted traffic when the suspect stopped just south of Sedgwick. Jonesboro police officers negotiated with the man to put an end to the situation and Hwy. 63 was reopened around 3:39 p.m.
