Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 9:18 pm
Summit Utilities Arkansas has announced its plan to resume normal collections.
In a recent press release, the company announced that they will be charging late fees and disconnecting customers who do not pay beginning Friday, Sept. 15.
According to Summit, the company can offer up to an 18-month repayment plan for customers with past-due balances.
“We want to do everything we can to help our customers who are having trouble paying their bills. We encourage those with outstanding balances to contact our customer service representatives as soon as possible to make payment arrangements, so we do not have to disconnect their service,” said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Officer for Summit. “We have hired more than 75 customer service representatives since last year, and they are available to help customers who may have difficulty paying their bills understand the payment options available to them.”
In the fall of 2022, Summit voluntarily and temporarily suspended charging late fees and disconnections as the company worked through new billing systems and customer service platforms as it transitioned from CenterPoint to Summit. In July, the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) noted Summit largely resolved the issues raised by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office and that Summit did not violate any APSC rules.
Summit will communicate to customers through mail, email, its website, social media and local media. Eligible customers can sign up for a payment plan before the close of business on the last day printed on their disconnection notice. Before the disconnection of service, Summit will send a disconnect notice in accordance with the APSC’s General Service Rules and other notifications required by the recent order from the ASPC.
Lawrence County customers looking for payment assistance options and information about reconnection after being disconnected can call customer service at 800-992-7552 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the customer resource page at www.summitcares.com.
