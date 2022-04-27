In honor of just being her, 11-year-old Abby Henson of Hoxie was treated to a drive-by vehicle parade to make her day a little brighter.
More than 100 vehicles participated in the drive-by parade on Harding Street, including her friends, fellow classmates and teachers, local emergency personnel and members of United Free Will Baptist Church.
Abby was born on June 7, 2010, and was diagnosed with a rare skin condition, epidermolysis bullsoa (EB), which is a group of rare diseases that cause the skin to blister easily.
Just this year, Abby has been admitted to the hospital four times, with the shortest stay being a week long. She was recently released from the hospital on April 15, and is having complications with her body’s albumin. Albumin is the most common protein found in blood plasma. It helps ensure blood stays in arteries and veins and helps carry hormones, vitamins and enzymes throughout the body. Issues with the body’s albumin levels indicate a possible kidney issue.
“She is also suffering from a fractured spine that is collapsing like an elderly person,” said Abby’s grandmother and guardian, Peggy Henson.
Despite Abby’s health issues, the little girl remains a delight for all who encounter her.
“That girl keeps me on my toes,” said Susan Doyle, middle school secretary. “No matter what, even if she’s feeling bad, she’s always smiling. She’s a friend to everyone, always. She make’s everyone smile.”
Abby is the daughter of Brittany Henson, the granddaughter of Peggy Henson, who serves as Abby’s guardian, the great-granddaughter of Liz Jones, and the niece of Stanley and Stephanie Jones, all of Hoxie; and Dana Jones Nash of Lebanon, Mo. She also has a little sister, Avery.
