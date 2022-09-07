More than a decade after the body of former Lawrence County resident Karen Swift was found underneath kudzu bushes in a cemetery near her home in Dyersburg, Tenn., a grand jury in Dyer County found probable cause to indict her husband for first degree murder.

According to an update from the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Prosecutor Danny Goodman stated after court on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that the grand jury found enough probable cause to indict David Swift.

