More than a decade after the body of former Lawrence County resident Karen Swift was found underneath kudzu bushes in a cemetery near her home in Dyersburg, Tenn., a grand jury in Dyer County found probable cause to indict her husband for first degree murder.
According to an update from the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Prosecutor Danny Goodman stated after court on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that the grand jury found enough probable cause to indict David Swift.
“He is very confident that his office will receive a conviction on this case,” the Facebook post continued. The mandatory sentence for first degree murder is life in prison.
On Wednesday, a $200,000 bond was set by Circuit Judge Mark Hayes with condition of GPS ankle monitoring, no contact with witnesses not associated with the defense investigation and restricted travel from Tennessee to Mississippi and Alabama.
Swift was released on bond later that day, and his next court appearance is set for Oct. 18, when a trial date could be set.
Karen Swift, 44, a 1985 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and mother of four, went missing on Oct. 30, 2011.
Her 2004 Nissan Murano was found with a flat tire about a mile from her Dyer County home. It would be nearly two months before her body was found on Dec. 10, 2011.
David Swift, who, according to the DCSO, had remarried and was living in Alabama, was arrested Aug. 8 and extradited to Dyer County.
Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box said he was pleased the grand jury heard enough evidence to return an indictment and charge David Swift with the murder, acknowledging his office spent nearly a decade investigating the death.
The DCSO shared the following comment from Box on Facebook: “Today is a good day for law enforcement, and I’m very pleased the grand jury returned an indictment against (David) Swift. We have literally spent thousands of hours on this case and a lot of that time was spent dispelling false information and rumors. Our investigators never gave up and just kept going through the evidence, and I want to sincerely thank them for their diligence in this case.”
Box said David Swift was a suspect in Karen’s death from the early stages of the investigation.
“David was always a suspect because all the evidence pointed to him,” Box said. “We were able to rule anyone and everyone else out involving this tragic murder.”
A DCSO Facebook post noted that the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation and turned the evidence over to District Attorney General Danny Goodman’s office in October of 2019. Box said he was pleased Goodman and his staff took their time looking over the case before presenting it the grand jury.
The post also stated that throughout the past 11 years, Box has remained in touch with Karen Swift’s mother, Carol Johnson, having made a promise that one day the person who committed the murder would be brought to justice
“As soon as (David) Swift was placed in handcuffs I called Carol and told her the news,” Box said. “I always told her I had faith this case would be prosecuted and today we had a very emotional conversation. She just wants justice for her daughter.”
