The Lawrence County Quorum Court met on March 14 at the Lawrence County Courthouse and discussed an ordinance authorizing the collection of Cache River drainage district taxes on property tax statements.
The court was directed that a flat tax of $4.50 per acre was to be assessed on the property located within the Cache River Drainage District to fund the improvements in said district to control flooding.
Because this reflects a change in the tax rate, an ordinance was required for the assessor and collector to implement the new rate set by the district. All members present voted to approve the ordinance as read.
County Judge John Thomison also mentioned the Cache River bridge lawsuit and stated that there were no new updates to report at this time.
Also during the meeting, Judge Thomison submitted the landfill budget to quorum court members. Justices approved the budget.
Clay Sloan provided an update on the Gerber lawsuit and stated that Gerber has agreed to pay a settlement.
In addition, it was asked that the county clerk’s office be allowed to hire a new deputy clerk to fill a vacancy. Justices voted to allow the hire and agreed to discuss lifting the hiring freeze at an upcoming meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.