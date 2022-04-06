When a child dies, at any age, the family suffers intense pain and may feel helpless and isolated. The Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.
Lawrence County natives David and Dana Penn started The Compassionate Friends in Lawrence County after they endured the loss of their son, John David.
“John David was a New Year’s baby,” said Dana. “He was the first baby born in Lawrence or Randolph County. He was an excellent baby, but at three months old he began crying often. I told the doctor about it at his three-months checkup and the doctor suggested it could be colic. I told him no, that something was wrong. The medical team did blood work and ended up sending the test to Jonesboro. We ended up at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock in intensive care because both of his kidneys were gone.”
John David was diagnosed with Oxalosis, which is a rare metabolic disorder that occurs when the kidneys stop eliminating calcium oxalate crystals from the body through the urine. Because the kidneys stop functioning, oxalate crystals are deposited elsewhere in the body. These oxalate crystals began accumulating in the blood, then in the eyes, bones, muscles, blood vessels, heart and other organs.
At just three months old, John David experienced six weeks in ICU and was put on dialysis. He received a kidney from his mother, and at six months old he had a liver transplant.
“We were so ecstatic when we found out they had found a liver for him,” said Dana. “After a 14-plus hour surgery, his numbers just kept going down. They did everything possible. We lost him Easter morning.”
John David passed away on March 31, 1991. After years of grieving, David and Dana established The Compassionate Friends in Lawrence County in 2005 to provide aid to those struggling with grief. They also serve as regional coordinators for the state of Arkansas.
“You beat yourself up so much in the beginning. You just want people to know where love goes. It’s grief. That grief isn’t going to stop. You just have to learn a new way to love. And that’s by reaching out to others,” Dana said.
TCF is a self-help support organization whose mission is to assist bereaved families as they walk the grief journey. TCF offers friendship, understanding, and hope to bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents.
The organization offers 37 brochures, each customized to individual needs, as well as 37 online private groups. Arkansas chapters are located in Walnut Ridge, Jonesboro, Wynne, Dumas, Mountain Home and El Dorado.
“TCF is about being there for each other,” said Patsy Lenderman of Walnut Ridge. Patsy, who is an active member of TCF, endured the loss of two daughters, Becky Lenderman Holmes from cancer and Melissa Renee Ragan from a vehicle wreck.
“The Compassionate Friends is for when the casseroles are gone,” Patsy said.
Lawrence County’s TCF includes members from Lawrence County, as well as from Paragould and Pocahontas. They meet on the second Tuesday of each month at the Main Street Church of Christ Annex Building at 7 p.m. The next scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, April 12.
“It’s a friendship meeting. It’s not crying for two hours, although if you need to, we are there for you,” said Dana.
Throughout the year the group also participates in several activities, such as building bird houses, and they host an annual candle lighting ceremony shortly before Christmas.
By working through their grief, David and Dana strive to reach out to those who are grieving the loss of a child, sibling or grandchild. “We let them know that we are remembering them. That’s critical,” said Dana.
This year, the 45th annual TCF national conference is scheduled for Aug. 5-7 and will be held in Houston. Lawrence County’s lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 11 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
“Our love for our child is now, yesterday, tomorrow, forever,” said Dana. “There is no end. It’s a loss that spans a parents’ entire life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.