The Times Dispatch is holding its 31st Summertime Photo Contest.
Categories have been set for the contest, and those entering photos are asked to designate which category they want their photo to be judged in.
Photographers are reminded that the judges generally prefer candid photos rather than posed photos.
Categories will be as follows: Summer Travels, Summer Snacks, Sand & Surf, People & Pets, Fun & Games, Summer Bonding, Summer Rides, Wet & Wild (swimming pool, sprinklers, etc.); All Creatures (animals only), Scenes of Summer (landscape/scenery photography) and Expressions of Summer (photos that focus more on a person’s face or expression).
Photographers are limited to five entries in the contest, which can be mailed or emailed. Those entering the contest are asked to write name, address, telephone number and category being entered on the back of the photo with a nonsmearing ink pen or attach a note with tape. Emailed entries should also include that information.
Individuals are also asked to identify the scene and/or people in the photo and give a brief description of where they are and what they are doing.
Those who wish to have their photos returned should send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the entry. Winning entries will be published in The TD.
Photos can be e-mailed to sredden@thetd.com or mailed to The Times Dispatch, P.O. Box 389, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476. The deadline for entries is July 14.
