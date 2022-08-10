Teresa Scott, 68, of Walnut Ridge, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Her father was Buster Croom and her mother and stepfather were Gladys Colbert Woodson and David Woodson. She was raised in Black Rock and graduated from Black Rock High School. She loved Elvis’s music and country music. Teresa will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.