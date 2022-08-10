Teresa Scott, 68, of Walnut Ridge, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Her father was Buster Croom and her mother and stepfather were Gladys Colbert Woodson and David Woodson. She was raised in Black Rock and graduated from Black Rock High School. She loved Elvis’s music and country music. Teresa will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Willie Raymond “Buster” Croom, Gladys Colbert Woodson, and her stepfather, David Woodson; her brothers, Billy James Croom, Willie Ray Croom and Michael Houston Croom; and her fiancé, Tim Hill.
Left to mourn her death are her daughter, Terri (Jim) Stevens of Black Rock; son, Bradley Scott of Bono; grandchildren, Jessica Stevens of Black Rock and Keaton and Greyson Scott; sisters-in-law, Loretta Croom and Kristi Croom, both of Powhatan; special friend, Teddy Morris; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation is today, Aug. 10, from 10-11 a.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Billy Croom officiating. Interment will be in Powhatan.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jim Stevens, Billy Croom, Stephen Croom, Michael Croom, Robbie Netrefa, and Keaton Scott. Teddy Morris is an honorary pallbearer.
