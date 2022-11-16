Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and many offices have reported closings for the holiday.
The Lawrence County Courthouse will close early on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
In addition, all state offices and most local offices, including the City of Hoxie, will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the holiday.
City of Walnut Ridge offices will be closed on Thursday only.
In Hoxie, Thursday’s sanitation route will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23, while Walnut Ridge will run Thursday’s route on Friday, Nov. 25.
Banks and the postal service will also be closed on Thursday, as will many local businesses. Some businesses will remain closed on Friday.
The Times Dispatch will publish on Wednesday next week, but some deadlines have been adjusted due to the holiday week schedule. The display advertising deadline is Friday at 2 p.m. The news deadline is Monday at noon, but any news that can be submitted by Friday is appreciated.
