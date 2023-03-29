After serving more than 1,000 children in need of a temporary home, The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge has announced that its doors will close as of Friday, March 31.
“Since opening our doors on June 1, 2009, 1,354 children have found a temporary home with us,” said Tonjia Miles, shelter administrator.
According to Miles, a major shift in shelters across the United States was brought about on Oct. 1, 2019, with the Family First Prevention Act (FFPSA). The act was passed by the federal government and included several new regulations.
The FFPSA was signed into law with several provisions to enhance support services for families to help children remain at home, reduce the unnecessary use of congregate care and build the capacity of communities to support children and families. The law enables states to use funds for prevention services, including evidence-based mental health programs, substance abuse prevention and treatment, in-home parent skill-based programs and more.
Miles stated that one of the new regulations that affected The Children’s Shelter was that children aged 12 and below could not become a resident of congregate care facilities, such as group homes and shelters, and instead were to be placed in foster homes.
“One of the many changes the shelter had to implement was a major shift from younger children to adolescents,” Miles said.
Because of the shift, several shelters and group homes closed their doors, but board members at the shelter agreed to continue the mission of “protecting our future through life’s storms.”
“We, as a board and staff, were passionate about trying to keep our doors open,” said Miles.
“With the support of the community, we’ve been able to stay open and continue to serve displaced children. However, the state is shifting in another direction and adolescents are being placed in larger, therapeutic facilities while awaiting foster home placement.”
According to Miles, these new changes have made the need for The Children’s Shelter to be obsolete.
“Due to the large decrease in the number of children we can serve based on these regulations, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the shelter will be closing its doors approximately March 31,” Miles stated.
After the shelter closes, all excess funds will be distributed to other non-profit organizations, determined by federal law.
