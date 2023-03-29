230329-TD-shelter-2

The annual Children’s Shelter Gala was held this year at The Studio in downtown Walnut Ridge and had a “Havana Nights” theme. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the annual gala raised a record-breaking amount of more than $37,000 to benefit The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge.

After serving more than 1,000 children in need of a temporary home, The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge has announced that its doors will close as of Friday, March 31.

“Since opening our doors on June 1, 2009, 1,354 children have found a temporary home with us,” said Tonjia Miles, shelter administrator.

