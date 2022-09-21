When Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, Matt Glassman, senior fellow with the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, tweeted that she had reigned for 30 percent of U.S. history.

Of course he was criticized and attacked by some who love to argue on social media.

Contact Steve Gillespie at editor@thetd.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.