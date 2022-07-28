’The Sound of Music’ opens Friday

The Jackson County Community Theater will take the stage Friday for opening night of the award winning musical, “The Sound of Music.”
The musical, based n real life events, is the story of Maria, a prospective nun, who becomes a governess for a widowed Navy captain with seven children. Through song and music, Maria reminds the family how to love and enjoy life. The story is made more complicated when the Nazi Party takes control of the Austrian government, forcing the Von Trapps to make a thrilling escape to Switzerland.
