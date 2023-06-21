Before the memory of the recent debt ceiling negotiations disappears and we confront the next new drama in Washington, let’s pause a moment to acknowledge what just happened.

You can debate from here to eternity whether the American people were winners or losers in the deal (I’d say winners because the government didn’t default, losers because we had to go through the whole charade in the first place) but what’s not debatable is one key point: Congress and the White House provided a lesson in how negotiations and bipartisanship are supposed to work.

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

