The Lawrence County Dispatch was contacted on Friday, July 21, shortly before 1 p.m., by authorities in Randolph County regarding suspects involved in a robbery in Terre Haute, Ind.
According to officials, Randolph County had been contacted by officers from Indiana regarding a vehicle that was being tracked by cell phone traveling through the area.
The vehicle, a small white SUV, had been pinged in Pocahontas near the Hwy. 67 and Hwy. 34 intersection. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Walnut Ridge Police Department, Hoxie Police Department, Arkansas State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department were all notified of the vehicle.
After leaving Pocahontas, the vehicle entered Lawrence County on Hwy. 67, traveling through to Jackson County. Deputies from Jackson County made contact with the vehicle as it came into Newport, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
After failing to stop the vehicle, deputies with Jackson County pursued the vehicle, which began weaving in and out of traffic during torrential rains. The vehicle then crashed near the 81-mile mark, at which point the three robbery suspects exited the car and ran.
After a short pursuit on foot, the three were arrested and taken into custody.
During the arrest, officers discovered thousands of dollars in cash in the suspects’ vehicle.
