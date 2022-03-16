As we start another time change, I have been thinking about the passage of time. Saturday night we sprang forward for daylight saving time to give the mirage of a gained hour in the day.
While we all know the same hours will still tick by, having that shift that allows extra daylight at the end of the day at least gives us the illusion of having more time.
In reality time is one thing in this life that is truly equal for all, at least by the day, no one is guaranteed how many days they will get. But each day, we all get 24 hours, 1,440 minutes, 86,400 seconds.
How we use that time is ultimately our decision. Not only if we are efficient, effective and productive, but the priorities we set and especially the attitude we carry with us as we travel through time are all decisions we make. A Ralph Waldo Emerson quote says it well, “For every minute you are angry you lose 60 seconds of happiness.”
Despite the fact that we all get the same amount of hours in the day, we also know that time is relative. Ten minutes waiting in line at the revenue office or in a doctor’s waiting room is way longer than 10 minutes watching a ball game or movie or having a conversation with an old friend.
Perhaps this should be taken as a reminder that balancing our time is one of the most important things we can do. It is important to make sure time is set aside for the things in life that make time seem to pass quickly.
Adding to that working in the newspaper industry and having daily deadlines, weekly deadlines and monthly deadlines makes the time seem to fly by even faster.
Working with weekly newspapers, each paper that goes to press is a week gone, and the papers come quickly.
Working with a daily newspaper, the days go fast, and so do the weeks. We have certain news we feature on certain days of the week. For instance in The Sun, we are currently running education news on Tuesdays, business news on Thursdays and community news in the weekend edition.
So, not only is there a daily cycle of producing the newspaper, there are weekly featured items that seem to come around very fast. I often find myself saying, is it already that time again.
Another thing about the passage of time is that time is relative to where you are in life, waiting for Christmas as a child feels like an eternity, while adults seem to scratch their head trying to figure out how the holiday has come around again already.
As I continue to slide closer to 50, I know without a doubt that what I have been told for years – the older you get, the faster the years go by – is definitely true.
So as I continue to get older, continue to work in a deadline-oriented business and continue to do my best to make time for the things in life that make time pass quickly, I guess I can guarantee I won’t have to wait for someone to throw a clock to be able to see time fly.
Gretchen Hunt can be contacted at ghunt@thetd.com.
