For years in the newspaper business, as Dec. 7 would draw near, someone would have the assignment of doing a story with a local angle related to the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
This was easier to do in the 1980s when Dec. 7, 1941 was 40-something years earlier. In 2001, for the 60th anniversary of that day that would live in infamy, as FDR called it, I had such an assignment. Through military and veteran contacts in Mississippi, where I was at the time, I found Oliver Q. Foster Jr.
He was 16 years old, living in Greenville, Mississippi, when Pearl Harbor was bombed at about 8 a.m. Hawaii time – noon our time. He was just about to go to the movies when he heard the news that Sunday afternoon. He possibly was headed to the old Lincoln Theater in Greenville, because those were segregated times, and that theater catered to African American audiences then. A movie that really impressed Oliver, released a few months later in March 1942, was “To the Shores of Tripoli.” This Technicolor, Darryl F. Zanuck production starring John Payne, Maureen O’Hara, and Randolph Scott is (of course) about the U.S. Marine Corps, with the title taken from the “Marines’ Hymn.” The film was in post-production when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened, so the ending was changed to reflect that.
Oliver already was eager to serve his country, but that movie really inspired him. “The training it showed that John Payne was going through and the uniforms – the dress blues,” he said. Oliver wanted a uniform like that. At 17 he tried to enlist in the Marines, but that branch of service had not started allowing African Americans to join yet, even though other branches of service did, but were segregated. So Oliver joined the Navy, which at that time, by its own admission, pretty much limited African Americans to serving as mess attendants.
Here’s the connection to Pearl Harbor – Oliver was sent there and served on a ship that salvaged items from the sunken ships, and also collected the remains of sailors who still had not been recovered after the attack. He told me the remains of sailors he saw were no more than bones by that time, but they were collected in small boxes and buried amid the fertile green landscapes of the Hawaiian hills. In recent years the military has used DNA testing to help identify many of those remains. A total of 2,403 American service members and civilians were killed during the attack.
While in Hawaii, Oliver saw “To the Shores of Tripoli” for the second time. He served as a cook on ships in the Pacific for the rest of the war and was discharged in 1946, but served in the Naval Reserves. He was called back to active duty from 1950-1952 during the Korean War. He retired from the Navy Reserves as a Steward in 1965.
My visit with Oliver, and the article I wrote, went in a different direction when I noticed a photo in his home of a young man in Marine dress blues.
“Who’s that?” I asked.
It was a picture of his son, Frank, and Oliver’s face beamed with pride as he told me about him.
Frank fulfilled Oliver’s dream of becoming a Marine. He enlisted at the age of 18, just a few days after Oliver’s birthday in the summer of 1966. And as chance would have it, Oliver said that was the last time he saw “To the Shores of Tripoli,” having caught it on TV. It’s a movie that still meant a lot to him. Oliver also had a picture a friend had sent him of Frank’s name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In Vietnam Frank was part of Operation Kingfisher, a sweep of the Quang Tri Province lasting from July 16-Oct. 31, 1967.
On Oct. 14, North Vietnamese Army (NVA) artillery hit Marine positions starting at 1:25 a.m. By 2:30 a.m. the NVA overran Frank’s Company, killing the Company Commander and three platoon leaders. The Captain who was then ordered to take command was killed before he could reach the Command Post.
Robert E. Bliss, USMC retired, posted the following on Frank’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall of Faces page in 2019: “Frank Foster was a good Marine to have as a friend. He always worked hard to do what was needed of him by his fellow Marines. We served together in Vietnam in Golf Company, 2ND BN 4th Marines. I was wounded and medevaced out before Frank was killed with Dave Hamilton on Oct. 14, 1967. While Golf Co. was being overrun they stayed at their machine gun until it was hit by NVA rockets and they were both wounded. Why Frank was never awarded the Silver Star for his actions that night, I don’t know. He fought hand to hand along side Hamilton until they were both killed. Hamilton received the Silver Star posthumously. So why wasn’t Foster accorded the same award? Frank was a friend of mine, and I always laughed at all the letters he wrote to girls back home.”
Bliss posted a faded photo of Frank in Vietnam with some of his buddies. You can see it if you visit his Wall of Faces page at https://www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces /16806/FRANK-FOSTER/.
“This is the only photo I have of Frank,” Bliss added. “He was writing a letter, as usual.” – Semper Fidelis, my Brother Marine.
Twenty-one Marines were killed and 23 were wounded by the time the NVA withdrew from that fight at about 4:30 a.m. A total of 340 Marines were killed and 1,461 were wounded in Operation Kingfisher.
Frank was just 19 years old. He was a Lance Corporal. He’s buried in Live Oak Cemetery in Greenville. Oliver passed away on May 31, 2005. I wrote that the day Frank was killed was another day of infamy for his dad. I think about their story every Memorial Day.
