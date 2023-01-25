On Jan. 18, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $13,244,307 for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans.
The Town of Imboden received a $170,866 loan from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund to improve the wastewater treatment plant. The current customer base for this project is 340.
“The funds will be used to provide upgrades on the wastewater treatment plant,” said Imboden Mayor Chris Jones. “The ADQ changed our permit and the upgrades are necessary to meet the guidelines.”
Plans are still being finalized on the loan.
The Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County and Central Arkansas Water in Pulaski County also received funds. The Lonoke White Public Water Authority received a $12,970,441 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct a one-million-gallon water storage tank. Central Arkansas Water received a $103,000 loan from the Water Development Fund for the CAW-Wrightsville project.
For more information about the Natural Resource Division’s water and wastewater programs, visit agriculture.arkansas.gov/natural -resources/divisions/water -development/water-and -wastewater-funding/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.