On Jan. 18, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $13,244,307 for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans.

The Town of Imboden received a $170,866 loan from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund to improve the wastewater treatment plant. The current customer base for this project is 340.

