The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism is awarding $6.489 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects within 35 counties across the state, including Strawberry.
The grants fall into two categories, Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.
Strawberry has received a $100,000 FUN Park grant to develop a new park adjacent to City Hall, including a play structure with a fall zone, pavilion with tables, barrier-free parking and access. The park will be located between the medical clinic and the community center.
“We are so excited to receive this grant and add a park to our town,” said Mayor Greg Cooper. “There’s just not any place for our kids to play in town and we are just excited that they will have somewhere to go.”
Cooper said bids are now being accepted and the town of Strawberry hopes to have the park finished by January, with a goal of having it completed by September or October.
“These grants help projects to complete or improve upon facilities that provide quality outdoor recreational opportunities within our local communities,” Mike Mills, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said. “Not only do these projects improve quality of life for the people who live in these communities, they also boost the local economy by providing additional amenities to draw visitors who will shop, dine and may even stay overnight.”
Project officers make recommendations regarding the feasibility of proposed facilities, eligibility for grant monies and other facets of the planning process. Each year, nearly 200 site visits are conducted to assist local communities.
According to Mayor Cooper, this is the second year that Strawberry has applied for the grant.
“We applied after Lynn had received their grant for their park and did not receive a grant the first year, so we applied again and got selected,” said Cooper.
“The program has accomplished so much since its inception,” Matt McNair, director of the ORGP, said. “However, I’m even more excited about the work we’ll accomplish this year because this is the largest total award amount that we’ve ever given away.”
The new park will feature up-to-date playground equipment, and will include rubber mulch instead of pea gravel. Mayor Cooper said his experience as elementary principal and preschool director will be beneficial when designing the playground.
“The park will also be completely ADA accessible for anyone with a disability,” Cooper said. “We are going on March 10 to the Parks and Heritage facility in Little Rock to meet the governor and pick up our check. We are also really excited about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.