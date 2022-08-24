Two people died following a four-vehicle crash in Ravenden on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:24 a.m. on Hwy. 63 near the Lawrence and Sharp County line.
According to the Arkansas State Police, a 2005 Cadillac driven by 30-year-old Kyle Robert Simmons of Hoxie was heading southbound when it crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side mirror of a northbound 2017 Jeep.
Simmons then struck a 2014 freight liner, driven by 41-year-old Stanley Celestin of Marietta, Ga., causing Celestin to crash into nearby woods.
The preliminary fatal crash report indicated that 58-year-old William George Mcalliser of Memphis, who was driving behind Simmons, hit Simmons’ driver’s side near the rear tire.
Simmons, along with his passenger, 30-year-old Anna Marie Swearinger, of Rome, Ga., were both killed in the crash. Both Celestin and Mcalliser were also injured in the crash.
