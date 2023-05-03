An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Lawrence County, according to Sheriff Tony Waldrupe.
Waldrupe said officers with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police responded to an address south of Minturn on Highway 367 on Tuesday morning.
Two women, later identified as Shannon Leigh Mayberry, 53, and Diane Mayberry, 58, were found deceased inside the home. Waldrupe said both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
The sheriff said a call came into the dispatch center at about 8 a.m. requesting a welfare check at the home.
“We couldn’t get a response at the door,” he said. “After making contact with other people, we went ahead and made entry to the home.”
When officers entered they discovered the two bodies, which Waldrupe said were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for analysis.
“There was evidence at the scene that leads us to believe it was a murder-suicide,” Waldrupe said. “But it is still under investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.