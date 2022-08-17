Black Rock and Lynn will have mayoral races on the ballot in November, according to the final candidate list released by Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers.
There will be a three-way race in Black Rock between Zach Wilson, Michael Adams and LaDonna Maxie, and a three-way race in Lynn between incumbent Van D. Doyle and Johnathan Scott Allen and Brenda Voyles.
Several city council races have also developed in Lawrence County.
Hoxie has three races including incumbent Tim Taylor and Tyler Combs for Ward 1, Position 2; incumbent Larry Couch, Geneva Waldrupe and Bobby Hatfield for Ward 2, Position 1; and incumbent Jerry Decker and Mike W. Stroud for Ward 3, Position 2.
In Strawberry, Thomas Polston and Robert Hendrickson are vying for the Position 3 seat.
Walnut Ridge’s ballot will include a race between Drake Martin and Jonathan Bennett for Ward 4, Position 2.
Those who filed unopposed include:
Alicia – Melba Verke, Mayor; William Teague, Recorder/Treasurer; Deborah Teague, Position 1; David Witt, Position 2; Adam Robb, Position 3; and Amanda Robb, Position 4.
Black Rock – Jessica Medlock, Ward 1, Position 1; Harold Willett, Ward 1, Position 2; Pat Roby Jr., Ward 2, Position 1; and Linda Robertson, Ward 2, Position 2.
Hoxie – Dennis Coggins, Mayor; Verna Coats, City Clerk; Darrell Pickney, Ward 1, Position 1; Kerrie Hancock, Ward 2, Position 2; and Becky Linebaugh, Ward 3, Position 1.
Imboden – Chris Jones, Mayor; Belinda Chappell, Recorder/Treasurer; Preston Clark, Position 1; Rebecca Jones, Position 2; Dan Matthews, Position 3; Joseph Chappell, Position 4; and Creston Hutton, Position 5.
Lynn – Mica Vance, Recorder/Treasurer; Sammy Blevins, Position 2; Randy Glenn, Position 3; Danny Morgan, Position 4; and Larry Vance, Position 5.
Minturn – Wilma Jones, Mayor; Brenda Bullard, Recorder/Treasurer; Jason Bullard, Position 1; Erik Hearnes, Position 2; Steve Light, Position 3; Mildred Smith, Position 4; and Landon Hearnes, Position 5.
Portia – Blythe Sloan, Mayor; Pashia Ridge, Recorder/Treasurer; Steven Lee, Position 1; Lacey Robinett, Position 3; and Skyler Stocker, Position 5.
Powhatan – Eric Smith, Mayor.
Ravenden – Tim McComas, Mayor; Wanda Dail, Recorder/Treasurer; Scotty Dail, Position 1; Debby Woolard, Position 2; Larry “Butch” Dail, Position 3; John G. Starnes, Position 4; and Steven Blansett, Position 5.
Sedgwick – Stanley Debow, Mayor; Krystal Debow, Recorder/Treasurer; Wendy Fry, Position 1; Michelle Smith, Position 3; Vanessa Davis Gray, Position 4; and James Gray, Position 5.
Strawberry – Gregg Cooper, Mayor; James Tackett, Position 1; Josh Smith, Position 2; Faye Dixon, Position 4; and Stanley Mayland, Position 5.
Walnut Ridge – Charles E. Snapp, Mayor; Sharon Davis Henson, City Clerk; Whitney Watson, Ward 1, Position 1; Stephanie Nichols, Ward 1, Position 2; Bryan Butts, Ward 2, Position 1; Bret Sheets, Ward 2, Position 2; Angela Abbott, Ward 3, Position 1; Jon Walter, Ward 3, Position 2; and Ty Callahan, Ward 4, Position 1.
