Black Rock and Lynn will have mayoral races on the ballot in November, according to the final candidate list released by Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers.

There will be a three-way race in Black Rock between Zach Wilson, Michael Adams and LaDonna Maxie, and a three-way race in Lynn between incumbent Van D. Doyle and Johnathan Scott Allen and Brenda Voyles.

