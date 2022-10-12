Farmers and landowners in Arkansas have until Nov. 4, 2022, to submit applications to receive financial assistance to implement conservation activities through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) for the 2023 program year. Applicants can sign up at their local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Field Service Center https://www.farmers.gov/.

Assistance is available to help farmers and landowners plan and implement conservation practices to improve water quality, build healthier soil, improve grazing and forest lands, conserve energy, enhance organic operations, establish or improve wildlife habitat and achieve other environmental benefits on the landscape. NRCS accepts program applications continuously. However, to be considered for funding during this signup applications must be received by Nov. 4, 2022. Applications received after this date will be considered in later funding periods, subject to funding availability.

