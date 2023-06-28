Five days following the minor earthquake that was recorded in western Lawrence County, the United States Geological Survey has reported another earthquake occurring in the area.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 quake occurred Tuesday, June 20, at 11:43 p.m., and was centered roughly 4.5 miles south-southwest of Ravenden.
The quake had a depth of 18 kilometers, or 11.2 miles.
The previous earthquake, which occurred on June 15 three miles southwest of Powhatan, was a magnitude 2.0 quake with a depth of 17.3 km.
Five earthquakes have now been recorded in Lawrence County since Sunday, April 16, ranging in magnitudes from 1.6 to the most recent 2.3. All quakes, except for one reported out of Walnut Ridge on Monday, May 22, have been recorded from western Lawrence County, including two quakes near Strawberry, Powhatan and now Ravenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.