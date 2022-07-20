The Lawrence County Health Unit is hosting a back to school vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lawrence County Health Unit, located at 1050 West Free Street in Walnut Ridge.
Walk-ins and appointments are welcome, and all vaccines will be available. Participants can also register for door prizes and goodies will be given away.
First day of school for Lawrence County is August 11 for Walnut Ridge and Hillcrest, August 15 for Sloan-Hendrix and August 17 for Hoxie.
To schedule an appointment, call 870-886-3201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.