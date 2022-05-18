Vernell Mitchell was born to Elmer and Divona Collins Sluder on Sept. 13, 1928. Divona passed from this life when Vernell was five years old, due to childbirth complications. Elmer remarried Lorene Obarts, who became Vernell’s protector and friend.
Vernell married Coy Ray Mitchell on Aug. 5, 1953. They had been married over 68 years, sharing their lives on a farm they purchased together. Vernell was more than a homemaker, she worked on the farm with Coy, helping chop cotton and beans, spraying beans, driving the tractor, picking cotton, taking extra water to Coy during the day and many other tasks.
Vernell passed peacefully from this life on April 30, 2022, with her daughter at her side, after a traumatic fall on Tuesday.
She is survived by her husband, Coy Ray Mitchell; a daughter, Anglee Kazzee husband Randy; a grandson, Mitchell Kazzee and wife Amanda; a grandson, Tyler Kazzee and wife Jordan. She also has two great-grandsons, Elias and Zedekiah Kazzee; and two inherited grandsons, Jayson and Jaycob Joplin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Imogene Hodge; and two premature infant children, Annette and Michael.
A graveside service was held Monday, May 2, at 10 a.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge, officiated by Mitchell Kazzee.
An online guestbook is available at www.bryan fh.com.
