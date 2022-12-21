Jonesboro police released the name of the man who died last week when a trench collapsed during utility work.

Three construction workers were trapped during the collapse in front of Affordable Medical Supplies, across from NEA Baptist Hospital, on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

Sun Staff Writer Nena Zimmer contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.