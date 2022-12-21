Jonesboro police released the name of the man who died last week when a trench collapsed during utility work.
Three construction workers were trapped during the collapse in front of Affordable Medical Supplies, across from NEA Baptist Hospital, on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
Austin Neth, 31, of Walnut Ridge, died at the scene Dec. 12. Co-worker Matt Buckley, 39, of Maynard, was injured, according to a Jonesboro police report.
According to a witness, Neth and Buckley were inside the trench digging with shelves around the fiber pipe when the trench collapsed.
Jonesboro police officer Victor Garcia wrote in his report that he responded to the scene and talked to a witness, Jonathan Howard, who said they were digging a trench to repair a damaged cable when one side collapsed on Buckley and Neth. Howard said Buckley’s head and Austin’s back were exposed when the side collapsed again.
Neth was pronounced dead at the scene, and Buckley was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Although co-workers managed to rescue one of the trapped workers, the Jonesboro Fire Department was called in to lead the rescue operation after a secondary collapse further pinned the two remaining workers, Jonesboro Fire Chief Martin Hamrick said on Monday afternoon.
Hamrick said that they received a call around 1 p.m. to help rescue the utility workers.
“We were able to save one,” he said, noting that by 3 p.m., one of the workers had been rescued and taken to the hospital and the body of the second worker had been recovered.
The Jonesboro Police Department was also on the scene as they directed traffic around the incident so rescuers could do their jobs.
City Water & Light was also on site to assist with the rescue operation.
According to the police report, Neth’s wife, Shelby, was a witness to the tragedy.
Jonesboro police launched a drone to take overhead video and pictures at the scene, Detective Brian Arnold said in the police report.
The victims worked for SDT Solution.
Sun Staff Writer Nena Zimmer contributed to this report.
