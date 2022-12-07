Tragedy struck Lawrence County last week after three Lawrence County residents lost their lives in a head-on collision, which occurred Thursday on Hwy. 63 just south of Bono in Craighead County.
According to the Arkansas State Police report, a 2021 Hyundai driven by 18-year-old Herman Noel Deason of Black Rock was traveling southbound on Hwy. 63 when he crossed the center turn lane and traveled into the northbound inside lane striking a 2018 Jeep head on.
Another vehicle, a 2005 Toyota, traveling northbound was unable to avoid the collision.
Deason, along with his passengers, 41-year-old Kreccia Gail Jones-Pegler of Black Rock, 39-year-old Justin Lowell Pegler of Monette and a minor of Black Rock, all died from injuries sustained in the wreck. Another passenger, 31-year-old Loura Ann Huskey of Portia, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.
The wreck, which occurred at 5:45 p.m., is under investigation. The weather condition was clear at the time of the accident and the road condition was dry.
