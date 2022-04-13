Election season is in full swing in Lawrence County, and this year, for the first time in history, voters will have to request a Republican ballot to vote for local races such as Lawrence County judge and Lawrence County clerk.
During the primary election, voters must choose a Democrat or Republican ballot to vote from. However, many of the local races do not have any Democrat or Independent candidates, which means the office will be decided in the primary election on May 24.
“Several candidates have filed as Republicans, which means you’ll have to request a Republican ballot to vote for them,” said Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers. “You can only select one ballot. This will be the first time in Lawrence County history that there’s a local race on the Republican ballot.”
The deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the primary is Monday, April 25. On May 24, Arkansans will have its preferential primary and nonpartisan general election, with early voting starting May 9.
Voters can register any time of the year, but to be eligible to vote in a given election, an individual must be registered 30 days before an election day. Applications can be picked up in the County Clerk’s Office, and no other documents are needed at the time of registration other than the last four numbers of their social security number or their driver’s license number.
Voters can choose to register with a party or remain unaffiliated. Registering with a party does not affect which primary a voter can cast a ballot in.
Anyone concerned about their application or registration status can contact Stowers at 870-886-1111.
