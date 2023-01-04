Crews spent the day Wednesday, Dec. 28, helping to fix a water leak in the city of Hoxie.
According to the Hoxie City Hall, the leak impacted most of the town as crews worked in and around the Broad Street area on the issue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Crews spent the day Wednesday, Dec. 28, helping to fix a water leak in the city of Hoxie.
According to the Hoxie City Hall, the leak impacted most of the town as crews worked in and around the Broad Street area on the issue.
Crews had the four-inch line fixed by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said. Crews began working on the issue Tuesday. According to Coggins, cold temperatures from the Artic blast created the problem. Crews from Portia and NEA Rural Water also helped Hoxie with fixing the four-inch line.
The City of Hoxie also worked on a two-inch water line on Edgar Street that was broken due to the weather.
Anyone with questions can call the Hoxie City Hall at 870-886-2742.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.